With the possible exception of the DA, the sickening self-serving political posturing and point scoring from those political parties claiming victory in the cancellation of the VAT increase reveals more about their weaknesses than their strengths.
While any increase in taxation is undesirable and should be strongly opposed in principle, the fact is, as pointed out by economist after economist, that this was always a hopelessly inadequate and unacceptable budget and should never have been voted for by those parties in the first place.
They had the opportunity to stop it in its tracks, failed to do so and consequently thrust our country into a costly and shameful state of investor confidence-sapping fiscal confusion and dithering.
If those parties do not recognise that the budget as it stands, with or without a VAT increase, condemns our nation’s economy to more years of inadequate growth, bloated overpaid government structures including the cabinet and civil service, more defunct bankrupt municipalities and no means or intention of reducing our debilitating national debt, they do not deserve to occupy seats in parliament.
They should have the guts to publicly table their own “alternative budget”, reveal exactly how they would reduce government expenditure, including waste and looting, and what measures they would put in place to reduce the national debt.
If the new budget still shows no real commitment to and action towards achieving these national fiscal imperatives, they should vote against it. A failure to do so will yet again reveal their political expediency rather than the strength required to avoid the slow and painful economic decline and ultimate disintegration of our once potentially prosperous nation.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: In a state of fiscal confusion
Political parties should not have voted for the inadequate and unacceptable budget
