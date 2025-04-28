Opinion / Letters

LETTER: In a state of fiscal confusion

Political parties should not have voted for the inadequate and unacceptable budget

28 April 2025 - 14:09
Picture: 123RF
With the possible exception of the DA, the sickening self-serving political posturing and point scoring from those political parties claiming victory in the cancellation of the VAT increase reveals more about their weaknesses than their strengths.

While any increase in taxation is undesirable and should be strongly opposed in principle, the fact is, as pointed out by economist after economist, that this was always a hopelessly inadequate and unacceptable budget and should never have been voted for by those parties in the first place.

They had the opportunity to stop it in its tracks, failed to do so and consequently thrust our country into a costly and shameful state of investor confidence-sapping fiscal confusion and dithering.

If those parties do not recognise that the budget as it stands, with or without a VAT increase, condemns our nation’s economy to more years of inadequate growth, bloated overpaid government structures including the cabinet and civil service, more defunct bankrupt municipalities and no means or intention of reducing our debilitating national debt, they do not deserve to occupy seats in parliament.

They should have the guts to publicly table their own “alternative budget”, reveal exactly how they would reduce government expenditure, including waste and looting, and what measures they would put in place to reduce the national debt.

If the new budget still shows no real commitment to and action towards achieving these national fiscal imperatives, they should vote against it. A failure to do so will yet again reveal their political expediency rather than the strength required to avoid the slow and painful economic decline and ultimate disintegration of our once potentially prosperous nation.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

RAYMOND PARSONS: More tough tests face SA after VAT decision

Looking beyond the VAT decision
Opinion
1 day ago

ZANDILE MAKHOBA: VAT retreat raises questions about fiscal stability

A VAT retreat that raises questions about fiscal stability
Opinion
1 day ago

Sars gives businesses more time for VAT increase reversals

The South African Revenue Service has given businesses and service providers that cannot immediately reverse the 15.5% VAT charge an opportunity to ...
Business
1 day ago

VAT increase suspended by high court

Godongwana agreed to the suspension and to an out-of-court settlement which was made an order of court
National
19 hours ago

Kieswetter advises on what vendors should do about VAT reversal

VAT transactions which were charged at 15.5% must be reported in field 12 (for output tax) and field 18 (for input tax) of the VAT return, says the ...
National
3 days ago
