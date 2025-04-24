While some have tried to frame themselves as saviours through legal manoeuvres or parliamentary tactics, and others sought to use the budget crisis as leverage for power-sharing deals, it was the loud, unified voice of the people that changed the course.
We believe this outcome is a testament to what public resistance and civic activism can achieve. The people rejected further economic strain, demanded fairness, and stood firm against policies that hurt the poor and working class.
This decision is not a favour from the state — it is the result of pressure from South Africans who are tired of being an afterthought in national budgeting.
Tsepo Mhlongo Deputy president, Build A Better SA Movement
LETTER: Public activism at work
VAT outcome is testament to what public resistance can achieve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.