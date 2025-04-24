While it’s good that China imports SA raw materials (and we should seek to sell them more), let’s be under no illusions that China is a great all-round trading partner or “friend”.
Regarding manufactured goods China has destroyed many SA industries — from textiles to steel — putting millions of South Africans out of work with cheap, highly subsidised exports, currency manipulation and asymmetric tariff and nontariff barriers.
There isn’t a snowball’s hope in hell that SA will ever sell anything more than raw materials (minerals and agricultural commodities) to China. Instead, the future of our industrial sector and job creation relies on deepening strategic — mutually beneficial — trade, investment and financing relationships with the West, the developed Middle East and the rapidly growing Asian markets.
The global shift under way presents huge multipolar opportunities for SA. It’s not about one or the other, or either/or. We need to stop looking at the world as a primary school playground composed of buddies and bullies, and wake up to the realities of what’s going on.
Today’s world is far more complex and nuanced, with small, niche opportunities everywhere.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Look past China
SA’s future relies on trade, investment and financing relationships with the West, the Middle East and Asia
Gracelin Baskaran’s most recent column refers (“SA will fail in shunning US trade and rerouting exports to China”, April 24).
While it’s good that China imports SA raw materials (and we should seek to sell them more), let’s be under no illusions that China is a great all-round trading partner or “friend”.
Regarding manufactured goods China has destroyed many SA industries — from textiles to steel — putting millions of South Africans out of work with cheap, highly subsidised exports, currency manipulation and asymmetric tariff and nontariff barriers.
There isn’t a snowball’s hope in hell that SA will ever sell anything more than raw materials (minerals and agricultural commodities) to China. Instead, the future of our industrial sector and job creation relies on deepening strategic — mutually beneficial — trade, investment and financing relationships with the West, the developed Middle East and the rapidly growing Asian markets.
The global shift under way presents huge multipolar opportunities for SA. It’s not about one or the other, or either/or. We need to stop looking at the world as a primary school playground composed of buddies and bullies, and wake up to the realities of what’s going on.
Today’s world is far more complex and nuanced, with small, niche opportunities everywhere.
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid freeze to clients
SA trade and investment talks with US set to begin this week
Kganyago warns against knee-jerk reaction to US tariffs
EDITORIAL: Structural reforms or stagnation
China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns
GHALEB CACHALIA: Jonas kitted up for US tour of duty
Triple trade shock could shave 0.7% off growth in Reserve Bank’s downside scenario
SA agriculture must pivot to Gulf and Asia amid trade tensions, Agbiz says
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Pragmatic approach rather than purist free market is better for SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA trade and investment talks with US set to begin this week
LUCKY MATHEBULA: The C-suite is an instrument of foreign policy
Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai
Bessent sees ‘de-escalation’ of US and China trade tensions
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA will fail in shunning US trade and rerouting exports to ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.