Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Look past China

SA’s future relies on trade, investment and financing relationships with the West, the Middle East and Asia

24 April 2025 - 17:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Gracelin Baskaran’s most recent column refers (“SA will fail in shunning US trade and rerouting exports to China”, April 24).

While it’s good that China imports SA raw materials (and we should seek to sell them more), let’s be under no illusions that China is a great all-round trading partner or “friend”.

Regarding manufactured goods China has destroyed many SA industries — from textiles to steel — putting millions of South Africans out of work with cheap, highly subsidised exports, currency manipulation and asymmetric tariff and nontariff barriers.

There isn’t a snowball’s hope in hell that SA will ever sell anything more than raw materials (minerals and agricultural commodities) to China. Instead, the future of our industrial sector and job creation relies on deepening strategic — mutually beneficial — trade, investment and financing relationships with the West, the developed Middle East and the rapidly growing Asian markets.

The global shift under way presents huge multipolar opportunities for SA. It’s not about one or the other, or either/or. We need to stop looking at the world as a primary school playground composed of buddies and bullies, and wake up to the realities of what’s going on.

Today’s world is far more complex and nuanced, with small, niche opportunities everywhere.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid freeze to clients

The lender has factored in credit losses it might suffer due to the breakdown in relations between Washington and Pretoria
Companies
13 hours ago

SA trade and investment talks with US set to begin this week

First round of vital US-SA discussions will take place on home ground for trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
National
1 day ago

Kganyago warns against knee-jerk reaction to US tariffs

If you want to play in the big league, you play according to the rules of the big league, says Bank governor
Economy
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Structural reforms or stagnation

The Reserve Bank’s economic scenarios make for some bleak reading
Opinion
1 week ago

China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns

Such a decline would amount to a decoupling of the two economies, says director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Economy
1 week ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Jonas kitted up for US tour of duty

Envoy’s diplomatic arsenal is very limited but he has one weapon that could prove rather effective
Opinion
2 days ago

Triple trade shock could shave 0.7% off growth in Reserve Bank’s downside scenario

Bank details grim prospect in its April monetary policy review, but also explores less severe scenarios
Economy
1 week ago

SA agriculture must pivot to Gulf and Asia amid trade tensions, Agbiz says

US tariffs highlight a broader discussion around where and how SA should approach market diversification
Economy
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Pragmatic approach rather than purist free market is better for SA

Despite some of the rhetoric, the US has not set out to punish SA specifically
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Cape Town faces fall
Opinion / Letters
2.
ANDRE MAXWELL: A historic restitution effort ...
Opinion
3.
JUN KAJEE: Could Brics Pay be ANC’s US sanctions ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Kganyago’s thank-you note to Trump
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PIET LE ROUX AND GERHARD PAPENFUS: New race ...
Opinion

Related Articles

SA trade and investment talks with US set to begin this week

National

LUCKY MATHEBULA: The C-suite is an instrument of foreign policy

Opinion / Columnists

Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai

Life / Motoring

Bessent sees ‘de-escalation’ of US and China trade tensions

World / Americas

GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA will fail in shunning US trade and rerouting exports to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.