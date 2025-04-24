The fiscal framework presented to parliament by the finance minister was not the product of the collective discharge of the responsibility of cabinet to act accountably, as required by the constitution.
Neither the DA nor the FF Plus ministers supported it, a fatal flaw in the first step in the parliamentary process simply because cabinet unanimity was not achieved beforehand.
Paul Hoffman Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cabinet failed over budget
No accountable action taken, as DA and FF Plus didn’t support fiscal framework
Marianne Merten’s recent column refers (“SA’s defining moment: political one-upmanship or coalition governance”, April 23).
The fiscal framework presented to parliament by the finance minister was not the product of the collective discharge of the responsibility of cabinet to act accountably, as required by the constitution.
Neither the DA nor the FF Plus ministers supported it, a fatal flaw in the first step in the parliamentary process simply because cabinet unanimity was not achieved beforehand.
Paul Hoffman
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.