Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cabinet failed over budget

No accountable action taken, as DA and FF Plus didn’t support fiscal framework

24 April 2025 - 16:29
Marianne Merten’s recent column refers (“SA’s defining moment: political one-upmanship or coalition governance”, April 23).

The fiscal framework presented to parliament by the finance minister was not the product of the collective discharge of the responsibility of cabinet to act accountably, as required by the constitution.

Neither the DA nor the FF Plus ministers supported it, a fatal flaw in the first step in the parliamentary process simply because cabinet unanimity was not achieved beforehand.

Paul Hoffman
Via email

