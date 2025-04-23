In support of James Cunningham, I wish to highlight several concerns over the City of Cape Town’s 2025/26 draft budget, particularly regarding utility tariffs for electricity, water and sanitation (“Cape Town faces fall”, April 21).
Though the city presents increases as single-digit percentages, this is misleading since the actual cost reflects far higher increases when service charges are included. The calculation of fixed service charges based on property value is also inherently unfair.
Consider two households with equal water consumption, say 8kl, one in Bishopscourt with a property value of R5m and another in Bishop Lavis valued at R750,000. The service charge for the Bishop Lavis resident would be R81 and R483 for the Bishopscourt resident.
The same applies to sanitation charges. Linking utility costs to property values rather than usage is unjust and contradicts the Water Services Act of 1997, which promotes equitable access.
While the city rigorously adjusts tariffs each year in line with inflation, it fails to apply the same logic to the threshold for indigent support. The threshold of R7,500 introduced in 2022 has not been adjusted for inflation. Vulnerable pensioners and low-income households will soon fall outside the qualification criteria for indigent support.
Though the city has legally approved two or three dwellings on some properties, this is not accurately mirrored in its billing. Utilities are still billed using the table applicable to a single dwelling. With two (or three) dwellings, the consumption for each subinterval should be doubled (or tripled).
Adiel Ismail Mount View
LETTER: Unfair utility tariffs
It is wrong for Cape Town to link utility costs to property values rather than usage
Adiel Ismail
Mount View
