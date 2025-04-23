LETTER: Nothing to celebrate on Freedom Day

I can no longer pretend that Freedom Day is something worth celebrating.
What are we celebrating? Is it the record unemployment, especially among the youth? The broken healthcare system? The schools with no toilets or textbooks? The daily power cuts? The corruption that has stolen billions from the poor?
We cannot keep dancing and waving flags while our people suffer. Freedom must mean more than the right to vote. It must mean dignity, opportunity and justice for all. Right now, we do not have any of these. Every year we are told to remember 1994. But what about 2025? What about the millions of South Africans still living in shacks, still begging for jobs, still waiting for the government to care?
There is nothing “happy” about Freedom Day. Not when freedom exists only on paper, not in people’s lives. Let this year be different. Let us use this day not for celebration but for protest, reflection and a renewed call for real change, because until all South Africans are truly free there is nothing to celebrate.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
