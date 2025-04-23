Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
Local expertise in SA oil and gas exploration was destroyed with the ANC-driven merger of Soekor and Mossgas in 2002, as cadre employment, “employment equity” and BEE targets were enforced and skilled staff left. Today PetroSA is a dysfunctional employment vehicle for cadres.
Now mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe wants oil and gas investment, and in his draft regulations he is “incentivising” companies with a local content plan (basically BEE and employment equity, including black women at all levels of management), free housing for staff, community poverty eradication plans integrated with the local municipality, and a 20% free carry for the state. Oh, and then 25% BEE on top of that.
In Saudi Arabia the cost of production of a barrel of oil is about $7, in the North Sea $17 and in the deep water such as we have in SA it is between $22 and $34 a barrel. Not a great start when it comes to costs. The rig could cost anything from $500m to $1bn, with establishment costs of $200m (Shell recently wrote off $400m in exploration in Namibia), a huge expense and risk to oil companies.
At its height SA produced about 30,000 barrels a day after decades of state-funded offshore exploration. By comparison, the Angolan offshore fields produce 1.1-million bbl/day and Namibia expects to do 250,000 bbl/day. Namibia charges a royalty of 5% and a state carry of 10%, with reasonable localisation targets.
So why on earth would anyone entertain Mantashe’s naive conditions? The sooner the DA can get to run his department the quicker SA can generate mining jobs and energy opportunities.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
LETTER: Mantashe's naive energy conditions
Raft of costly requirements is bound to deter investment in the sector
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
Mantashe sets BEE rules in blueprint for oil and gas exploration
