LETTER: Gaza report fails journalism

The Reuters report you published (“IDF inquiry into killings of Gaza medics reveals ‘professional failures’”, April 21) represents a professional failure of journalism, uncritically and dutifully stenographing the official Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) version of an event in which eight paramedics, six first responders and a UN worker were killed by Israeli troops.

This is one event for which a record is available from a victim’s cellphone, and a Sky News investigation using available evidence debunked every Israeli account of unfolding events, with a timeline. This was ignored in your one-sided report.

It was not “professional failure”, it was part of a pattern of mass executions of healthcare workers — well over 1,000 have now been murdered, dozens taken as hostages, tortured,and held without charge. Every hospital in Gaza has been systematically destroyed to make the strip unliveable.

Dr Clayton Dalton, a US based emergency physician who recently visited Gazan hospitals, wrote of the Indonesian Hospital in the latest issue of the New Yorker, where he witnessed every piece of medical equipment in the ICU deliberately and methodically destroyed by a single bullet — IV pumps, ultrasound machines, dialysis machines — “not a pattern one would expect from random shooting”.

The IDF has a history of exonerating itself and blocking any independent investigation, but we expect better from an SA newspaper.

Dr Shuaib Manjra

Healthcare Workers for Palestine

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​