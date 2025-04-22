LETTER: SA should flatter Trump

The commentary around the SA-US relationship, and the need to reset it, revolves on explaining the Expropriation Act and convincing Donald Trump that white farmers are not being subjected to genocide in SA. But this displays a deep misunderstanding of Trump’s tactics.
Start by understanding he has no interest in SA farmers or their welfare. When he introduces his monologues with “bad things are happening in SA” he is aiming his remarks at his domestic base.
Trump’s well-tuned political instincts inform him that the underlying message that gets through is that he stands by white Christians (meaning them). As long as that is a winning line he will continue using it, in the same way that he uses other half truths and blatant lies, even after being debunked, regardless of the facts, which are irrelevant to him.
There is therefore no point in trying to explain anything. SA should stick to the methods that work — flattery and obsequiousness.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
