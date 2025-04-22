Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA should flatter Trump

US president targets his domestic base when speaking about SA farmers

22 April 2025 - 17:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: SUPPLIED
US President Donald Trump. Picture: SUPPLIED

The commentary around the SA-US relationship, and the need to reset it, revolves on explaining the Expropriation Act and convincing Donald Trump that white farmers are not being subjected to genocide in SA. But this displays a deep misunderstanding of Trump’s tactics.

Start by understanding he has no interest in SA farmers or their welfare. When he introduces his monologues with “bad things are happening in SA” he is aiming his remarks at his domestic base.

Trump’s well-tuned political instincts inform him that the underlying message that gets through is that he stands by white Christians (meaning them). As long as that is a winning line he will continue using it, in the same way that he uses other half truths and blatant lies, even after being debunked, regardless of the facts, which are irrelevant to him.

There is therefore no point in trying to explain anything. SA should stick to the methods that work — flattery and obsequiousness.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA researchers launch appeal for emergency funding to counter US cuts

Treasury can use provisions in the Public Finance Management Act to make emergency funds available
National
6 days ago

Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas

Aim is to achieve direct, flexible engagement with key figures in Trump administration
National
1 week ago

Trump threatens US no-show at SA G20

American president cites ‘land confiscation and genocide’ as his reasons for rejecting summit
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Cape Town faces fall
Opinion / Letters
2.
PIET LE ROUX AND GERHARD PAPENFUS: New race ...
Opinion
3.
JUN KAJEE: Could Brics Pay be ANC’s US sanctions ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: The rationale behind the much-reviled ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Free-loading off the apostles of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises Fed chair again

Markets

Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell

Markets

IMF slashes emerging market outlook amid funding squeeze

World / Americas

US academics unite against Trump policies

World / Americas

Trump backs Hegseth after latest Signal allegations

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.