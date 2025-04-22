US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
US President Donald Trump is disrupting the world. We are not immune, as vividly portrayed in recent editions of Business Day. Many nations are seemingly being cajoled into making deals. Enemies and friends alike are being bullied by a resurgent America.
The great Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter coined the phrase “creative destruction” — the uplifting power of innovation and the dismantling of rigid, self-perpetuating structures that serve no purpose.
Meanwhile, SA is sleepwalking into irrelevancy. Our national democratic revolution is an ossified dream; a futile attempt to force demographic minorities into ever-smaller racial silos.
However, we too can be creatively destructive. Let us then destroy our twin obsessions — with demography and the world’s most powerful autocracies. These obsessions have led only to misery.
Let us instead engage and transact with Trump. Let us concede that our attempts at projecting power — our armed forces — have utterly failed. Let us engage the world’s greatest free nation. Let us invite the US to establish a naval base in Simon’s Town, as a critical component of the defence of the free world.
Let us demand, as our price, the restoration by the US of its medical research funding in our country. Let us also demand zero tariffs on our exports to the US. The transactional Trump will play this power game.
SA would receive an infusion of treasure and talent, a rising tide that will lift all boats. We would connect with the world’s greatest free nation. We would connect with a nation that shares our constitutional vision of the free individual.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Let’s transact with Trump
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
