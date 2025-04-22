LETTER: Kubayi’s indignation rich in irony

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FRENNIE SHIVAMBU
How strange and disingenuous. When the “VBS Mutual Bank destroyer” and secretary-general of the MK party, Floyd Shivambu, paid a courtesy visit to the church of “false prophet” Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over Easter, justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was offended.
She felt Shivambu had disrespected the SA legal system and the rule of law. Yet in cabinet and parliament the same Kubayi is surrounded by scores of corrupt comrades, many of them named in the state capture commission report yet going unprosecuted.
I think it’s a matter of the pot calling the kettle black.
Mpumelelo Sati Via email
