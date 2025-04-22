Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crack down on illegal immigrants

The government must act to protect our borders

22 April 2025 - 16:54
File photo: GALLO IMAGES/SIMPHIWE MBOKAZI

A few days ago PA leader and sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie appeared on TV, expressing his concern at the long queue of immigrants at the Beitbridge gate with no police or border management officials on site.

Our borders are still so porous that the wives of immigrants who have work permits feel free to travel in and out of the country at will, together with their children. What will it take for our borders to be effectively protected and respected by foreign nationals?

Illegal immigration is the root cause of many of the serious water supply, sanitation and power issues we face in this country, because migrants have become so emboldened they feel entitled to all government services, including erecting shacks on serviced and unserviced land in informal settlements, even on private property.

What is happening in Alexandra right now is a nightmare. Illegal electricity connections are costing the country billions of rand, and there will be no end to this problem as long as it is promoted by populist parties in SA.

It confuses me that the government has failed to take a firm stand against political parties that blatantly destabilise the government and the rule of law in this manner. To be able to rule this country effectively the government will have to take a hard look at its own actions.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

