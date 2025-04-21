Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Hilary Joffe’s most recent column refers (“Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought”, April 17).
I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we get Ebrahim Patel out of retirement and export him, duty free, to be the next ambassador to the US?
After all, he knows so much about protectionism and stupid trade policies that he and US president Donald Trump would be great friends. They could even arrange a three-ball with their joint bestie, Vladimir Putin, and talk fondly about the good ol’ days of state control over everything.
But let’s be sure to pay his salary in rand so he gets to understand the impact of zero growth and inefficiency on spending power, which he helped bring about.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Patel perfect fit for US ambassador
Ebrahim Patel knows all about stupid trade policies, so he and Donald Trump could be great friends
