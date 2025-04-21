Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patel perfect fit for US ambassador

Ebrahim Patel knows all about stupid trade policies, so he and Donald Trump could be great friends

21 April 2025 - 13:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Hilary Joffe’s most recent column refers (“Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought”, April 17).

I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we get Ebrahim Patel out of retirement and export him, duty free, to be the next ambassador to the US?

After all, he knows so much about protectionism and stupid trade policies that he and US president Donald Trump would be great friends. They could even arrange a three-ball with their joint bestie, Vladimir Putin, and talk fondly about the good ol’ days of state control over everything.

But let’s be sure to pay his salary in rand so he gets to understand the impact of zero growth and inefficiency on spending power, which he helped bring about.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SA needs seasoned diplomat in US, not Jonas

SA keeps sending ANC activists with strong anti-American views rather than experienced diplomats
Opinion
4 days ago

Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas

Aim is to achieve direct, flexible engagement with key figures in Trump administration
National
1 week ago

CHRIS BARRON: South Africa’s ground zero in Trump’s trade war

Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says the response to the impact of tariffs on the auto industry must accelerate
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIETMAN LE ROUX AND GERHARD PAPENFUS: New race ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Better to build with steel than make ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARK BARNES: Leadership in crisis
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Structural reforms or stagnation
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: SA needs seasoned diplomat in US, not Jonas

Opinion / Letters

Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas

National

JUSTICE MALALA: It’s time to call Mark Carney

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Hard for Ramaphosa to beat Trump on morality with patronage intact

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.