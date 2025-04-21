Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jonas’ chickens coming home to roost

Mossad will know about any foreknowledge in SA of October 7 Hamas attack

21 April 2025 - 14:25
SA's envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/TEBOGO LETSIE
Plaudits must go — not for the first time — to David Gant for his insightful and well-crafted letter (“Jonas faces the music”, April 16).

As the headline infers, our new envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, faces a herculean task getting an audience with President Donald Trump given the disrespect and insults levelled at him from SA over the past few years, by Jonas himself as well as a number of his loud-mouthed colleagues in government.

Normally a model of inconsistency and unpredictability, Trump has been remarkably consistent in his support for Israel, the one country that hypocritical SA has singled out for incessant criticism and attack.

Regarding Gant’s referral to the department of international relations & co-operation’s alleged prior knowledge of the vicious Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023, if there is any truth to this we can safely assume Israel’s Mossad already has all relevant information.

If that is the case I would suggest that those who are implicated stay far away from pagers and cellphones for the foreseeable future.

David Wolpert
Sydney, Australia 

