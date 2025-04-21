Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s communist trade ministers wreak havoc

The party is achieving state control of industry through BEE, quotas and the IDC giving money to cadres

21 April 2025 - 14:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former trade,industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Former trade,industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

What skill, education or experience does Parks Tau have that he can determine the correct industrial policy for SA? (“Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought”, April 17).

I haven’t seen anything to date that convinces me — just the opposite, in fact. How much damage did Ebrahim Patel do as the previous (communist) minister of trade, industry & competition?

The ANC is determined to achieve the national democratic revolution, essentially state control of industry (which it is achieving via BEE, quotas and the Industrial Development Corporation giving money away to cadres and their supporters).

It is using tariffs to protect ANC pet projects and interests, not to make SA more competitive and export orientated.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought

SA would do well to take a hard look at its own protectionist policies before navigating the new world order
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIETMAN LE ROUX AND GERHARD PAPENFUS: New race ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Better to build with steel than make ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARK BARNES: Leadership in crisis
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Structural reforms or stagnation
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.