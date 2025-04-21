I haven’t seen anything to date that convinces me — just the opposite, in fact. How much damage did Ebrahim Patel do as the previous (communist) minister of trade, industry & competition?
The ANC is determined to achieve the national democratic revolution, essentially state control of industry (which it is achieving via BEE, quotas and the Industrial Development Corporation giving money away to cadres and their supporters).
It is using tariffs to protect ANC pet projects and interests, not to make SA more competitive and export orientated.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC’s communist trade ministers wreak havoc
The party is achieving state control of industry through BEE, quotas and the IDC giving money to cadres
What skill, education or experience does Parks Tau have that he can determine the correct industrial policy for SA? (“Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought”, April 17).
I haven’t seen anything to date that convinces me — just the opposite, in fact. How much damage did Ebrahim Patel do as the previous (communist) minister of trade, industry & competition?
The ANC is determined to achieve the national democratic revolution, essentially state control of industry (which it is achieving via BEE, quotas and the Industrial Development Corporation giving money away to cadres and their supporters).
It is using tariffs to protect ANC pet projects and interests, not to make SA more competitive and export orientated.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.