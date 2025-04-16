Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malema is a lost cause

EFF leader fails to act on appalling township conditions

16 April 2025 - 14:26
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
When I read of EFF leader Julius Malema’s plan to march to dismantle Orania, arguing that it undermines national unity and perpetuates apartheid-era ideologies, I had to laugh.

Malema is embarrassing, irrelevant and inconsequential, desperately trying to find relevance by kicking every tin can he can find, screaming like a baby: “Look at me! Look at me!”

He should be far more concerned with addressing the appalling conditions in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Inanda, Ntuzuma, Blackburn Village and shack townships everywhere across SA. He should be abolishing the pit latrines and bucket toilets that still exist in schools and homes after 30 years of ANC government.

Those are the things this silly, odious little man should be vowing to take action against if he wanted to show any credibility. But why would he? He is a boor and a hypocrite. An empty vessel and a lost cause.

Mark Lowe
Durban 

