EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
When I read of EFF leader Julius Malema’s plan to march to dismantle Orania, arguing that it undermines national unity and perpetuates apartheid-era ideologies, I had to laugh.
Malema is embarrassing, irrelevant and inconsequential, desperately trying to find relevance by kicking every tin can he can find, screaming like a baby: “Look at me! Look at me!”
He should be far more concerned with addressing the appalling conditions in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Inanda, Ntuzuma, Blackburn Village and shack townships everywhere across SA. He should be abolishing the pit latrines and bucket toilets that still exist in schools and homes after 30 years of ANC government.
Those are the things this silly, odious little man should be vowing to take action against if he wanted to show any credibility. But why would he? He is a boor and a hypocrite. An empty vessel and a lost cause.
Mark Lowe Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Malema is a lost cause
EFF leader fails to act on appalling township conditions
When I read of EFF leader Julius Malema’s plan to march to dismantle Orania, arguing that it undermines national unity and perpetuates apartheid-era ideologies, I had to laugh.
Malema is embarrassing, irrelevant and inconsequential, desperately trying to find relevance by kicking every tin can he can find, screaming like a baby: “Look at me! Look at me!”
He should be far more concerned with addressing the appalling conditions in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Inanda, Ntuzuma, Blackburn Village and shack townships everywhere across SA. He should be abolishing the pit latrines and bucket toilets that still exist in schools and homes after 30 years of ANC government.
Those are the things this silly, odious little man should be vowing to take action against if he wanted to show any credibility. But why would he? He is a boor and a hypocrite. An empty vessel and a lost cause.
Mark Lowe
Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SIMON BARBER: SA is the baby at which Trump threw rocks as a child
LETTER: Julius Malema is stoking discontent
Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’
LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA
PAUL VORSTER: Blend utilitarian pragmatism with deontological commitment to principle
NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Julius Malema is stoking discontent
Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’
LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA
PAUL VORSTER: Blend utilitarian pragmatism with deontological commitment to ...
NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.