Your editorial opinion on the reopening of inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists refers (“Finding truth and closure”, April 15).
The more details we can know about our history the better. We need to understand and fully appreciate our past, for the sake of establishing the truth, reconciliation and understanding.
However, for our futures it would bode better for the country if this sort of scrutiny and commitment to the truth was applied a little closer to the present ... and, for the government, a little closer to home.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Get closer to the truth
Recent events are just as important as history
Your editorial opinion on the reopening of inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists refers (“Finding truth and closure”, April 15).
The more details we can know about our history the better. We need to understand and fully appreciate our past, for the sake of establishing the truth, reconciliation and understanding.
However, for our futures it would bode better for the country if this sort of scrutiny and commitment to the truth was applied a little closer to the present ... and, for the government, a little closer to home.
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.