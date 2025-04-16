Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Get closer to the truth

Recent events are just as important as history

16 April 2025 - 15:23
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Your editorial opinion on the reopening of inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists refers (“Finding truth and closure”, April 15).

The more details we can know about our history the better. We need to understand and fully appreciate our past, for the sake of establishing the truth, reconciliation and understanding.

However, for our futures it would bode better for the country if this sort of scrutiny and commitment to the truth was applied a little closer to the present ... and, for the government, a little closer to home.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure

Care is needed in reopening inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists to achieve the best results
1 day ago
