LETTER: ANC shooting itself in foot

Party fails to read the room over the VAT debacle

16 April 2025 - 14:14
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) most recent polling results are interesting, not only for the new political dynamic they expose but also that the ANC’s intransigence seems to already be costing it votes (“DA tracks higher than ANC in latest poll after budget impasse”, April 15).

Former IRR CEO turned political and economic adviser Frans Cronje has been flabbergasted at the inability of the ANC to read the room over the VAT debacle. Why on earth would it keep shooting itself in the foot on utterly counterproductive measures to fill the deficit?

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

