Former IRR CEO turned political and economic adviser Frans Cronje has been flabbergasted at the inability of the ANC to read the room over the VAT debacle. Why on earth would it keep shooting itself in the foot on utterly counterproductive measures to fill the deficit?
Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC shooting itself in foot
Party fails to read the room over the VAT debacle
The Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR’s) most recent polling results are interesting, not only for the new political dynamic they expose but also that the ANC’s intransigence seems to already be costing it votes (“DA tracks higher than ANC in latest poll after budget impasse”, April 15).
Sandra Goldberg
