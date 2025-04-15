Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stuck in dystopian darkness

Ramaphosa and the ANC are unable to lead us away from the economic abyss

15 April 2025 - 15:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

As long as “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa chums up with genocidal Hamas, rogue nation China and warmongering Iran, it is unlikely that the US will consider having anything to do with SA (“Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas”, April 14).

Ramaphosa’s unwarranted attacks on Israel, probably under the guidance of his pals in Iran, will also keep the door to the US firmly shut. It is even doubtful that he and his ANC gang will be able to avoid having sanctions placed on them.

SA needs new leadership — someone intelligent and wise in the ways of international diplomacy who can lead us out of the dystopian darkness and away from the economic abyss that Ramaphosa and the ANC are taking us into.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trump threatens US no-show at SA G20

American president cites ‘land confiscation and genocide’ as his reasons for rejecting summit
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas

Aim is to achieve direct, flexible engagement with key figures in Trump administration
National
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Navigating the wave of New-Age diplomacy

SA needs to negotiate and respond to US tariffs where appropriate
Opinion
1 day ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: US war on global trade and industrialisation in SA

Negotiation is necessary but it is more important to help producers find buyers in other countries
Opinion
14 hours ago
