Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Stuck in dystopian darkness
Ramaphosa and the ANC are unable to lead us away from the economic abyss
As long as “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa chums up with genocidal Hamas, rogue nation China and warmongering Iran, it is unlikely that the US will consider having anything to do with SA (“Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas”, April 14).
Ramaphosa’s unwarranted attacks on Israel, probably under the guidance of his pals in Iran, will also keep the door to the US firmly shut. It is even doubtful that he and his ANC gang will be able to avoid having sanctions placed on them.
SA needs new leadership — someone intelligent and wise in the ways of international diplomacy who can lead us out of the dystopian darkness and away from the economic abyss that Ramaphosa and the ANC are taking us into.
Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE
