Hearty congratulations on the new-look Business Day — very refreshing. I’m not sure what I’d do without this morning ritual and unbridled treat.
Regarding the drifting and seemingly aimless government of national unity (GNU), the answer to me is simple — create an over-riding purpose and focus. Let the GNU collectively call for, establish and activate a national dialogue, and come up with a set of needs, priorities and a timescale.
This needs happen quickly, be representative and be clear. The result will be a documented and truly universal set of goals and principles, and the GNU would be tasked with implementing decisions and reporting back continually.
This should ensure the glue holds, at least until the next national election, and will possibly lead to the overdue formation of a strong centre to contest those elections. If done in a spirit of goodwill we may even see that the things that divide us are far smaller that the issues and hopes that unite us.
Michael Hook Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: GNU needs overriding purpose
There should be collective call to establish and activate a national dialogue
Hearty congratulations on the new-look Business Day — very refreshing. I’m not sure what I’d do without this morning ritual and unbridled treat.
Regarding the drifting and seemingly aimless government of national unity (GNU), the answer to me is simple — create an over-riding purpose and focus. Let the GNU collectively call for, establish and activate a national dialogue, and come up with a set of needs, priorities and a timescale.
This needs happen quickly, be representative and be clear. The result will be a documented and truly universal set of goals and principles, and the GNU would be tasked with implementing decisions and reporting back continually.
This should ensure the glue holds, at least until the next national election, and will possibly lead to the overdue formation of a strong centre to contest those elections. If done in a spirit of goodwill we may even see that the things that divide us are far smaller that the issues and hopes that unite us.
Michael Hook
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA put posts over principle
JONNY STEINBERG: When politics looks like it’s breaking, it actually is
KHAYA SITHOLE: DA faces GNU conundrum: to stay or go
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU
DA tracks higher than ANC in latest poll after budget impasse
Ramaphosa’s US diplomatic gambit with Mcebisi Jonas
ANTHONY BUTLER: Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.