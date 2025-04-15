Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GNU needs overriding purpose

There should be collective call to establish and activate a national dialogue

15 April 2025 - 15:48
File picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ

Hearty congratulations on the new-look Business Day — very refreshing. I’m not sure what I’d do without this morning ritual and unbridled treat.

Regarding the drifting and seemingly aimless government of national unity (GNU), the answer to me is simple — create an over-riding purpose and focus. Let the GNU collectively call for, establish and activate a national dialogue, and come up with a set of needs, priorities and a timescale.

This needs happen quickly, be representative and be clear. The result will be a documented and truly universal set of goals and principles, and the GNU would be tasked with implementing decisions and reporting back continually.

This should ensure the glue holds, at least until the next national election, and will possibly lead to the overdue formation of a strong centre to contest those elections. If done in a spirit of goodwill we may even see that the things that divide us are far smaller that the issues and hopes that unite us.

Michael Hook
Parktown North

EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU

ANC and DA collaboration is still the best option to take SA forward amid global headwinds
Opinion
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA put posts over principle

Budget impasse indicates both parties failed to take the coalition process seriously from the start
Opinion
4 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: When politics looks like it’s breaking, it actually is

US business could take a lesson from its tiny counterpart at the tip of Africa
Opinion
4 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: DA faces GNU conundrum: to stay or go

Party’s departure from coalition opens the door to ‘doomsday coalition’
Opinion
5 days ago
