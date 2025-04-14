Stability isn’t always the best thing. The status quo is horrible for the majority of South Africans. Only the elites want to cling on to it.
Mani None
LETTER: Status quo not best bet
Only the elites want to cling on to stability
Your editorial opinion refers (“Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU”, April 14).
Mani None
Via BusinessLIVE
