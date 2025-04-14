Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Status quo not best bet

Only the elites want to cling on to stability

14 April 2025 - 14:43
Your editorial opinion refers (“Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU”, April 14).

Stability isn’t always the best thing. The status quo is horrible for the majority of South Africans. Only the elites want to cling on to it.

People are urging the government of national unity (GNU) to stay together for the worst of reasons: so as not to rock the boat.

Sadly, when the real storms break loose ANC governance — with or without DA window-dressing — isn’t going to save us.

Mani None
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

National Health Council agrees to hire 1,650 doctors and nurses

But funding for the hiring plan is uncertain as parliament has yet to pass the Appropriation Bill
National
3 days ago

PODCAST: What Business Wants from a GNU

Peter Bruce speaks to Business for South Africa chairman Martin Kingston
Opinion
5 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: When politics looks like it’s breaking, it actually is

US business could take a lesson from its tiny counterpart at the tip of Africa
Opinion
3 days ago

