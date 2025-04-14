LETTER: Expats need green light

I know one expat who, after qualifying at the University of Cape Town as a doctor, emigrated to Australia to escape apartheid and get equal pay for equal work. In retirement she now wishes to return and volunteer for medical needs.
She discovered that the health professions council cannot trace her registration as a GP because she emigrated before the ID number system started. Why can they not trace her alphabetically as anyone else could?
The next piece of red tape to get around is that she had to renounce her SA citizenship to obtain Australian citizenship. Being born and bred a South African counts for nothing when it comes to getting a permanent residence visa.
Can our new minister of home affairs please help? SA could get a doctor for free.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
DANIËL ELOFF: Why SA should incentivise expats to return
