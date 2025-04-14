Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expats need green light

SA could get doctors for free

14 April 2025 - 14:27
Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
Hear, hear to Daniël Eloff’s article “(Why SA should incentivise expats to return”, April 14.

I know one expat who, after qualifying at the University of Cape Town as a doctor, emigrated to Australia to escape apartheid and get equal pay for equal work. In retirement she now wishes to return and volunteer for medical needs.

She discovered that the health professions council cannot trace her registration as a GP because she emigrated before the ID number system started. Why can they not trace her alphabetically as anyone else could? 

The next piece of red tape to get around is that she had to renounce her SA citizenship to obtain Australian citizenship. Being born and bred a South African counts for nothing when it comes to getting a permanent residence visa. 

Can our new minister of home affairs please help? SA could get a doctor for free.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DANIËL ELOFF: Why SA should incentivise expats to return

When our expats come home they’ll bring knowledge, capital and the belief SA is still a place of opportunity
Opinion
17 hours ago
