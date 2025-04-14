The two weeks allowed for negotiating the government of national unity statement of intent was not remotely sufficient to insert economic reforms into the mix.
The ANC’s intransigence in negotiations over the budget and refusal to accede to the DA’s quite reasonable demands is further proof that its priority is power, whereas the DA’s priority is saving the country from economic ruin.
It was never about positions per se, but without seats in the cabinet the DA has no leverage over policy implementation.
The budget is the first opportunity the DA has had to exert some leverage, and it has never wavered from its position — unlike the ANC, which is scrambling around to get support for its discredited budget from all-comers.
Toby Chance
LETTER: Analysis wrong about ANC
The party’s intransigence in negotiations over the budget is proof that its priority is power
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column was a poor analysis of the past nine months, and shows the writer’s bias (“ANC and DA put posts over principle”, April 11).
Toby Chance
Via BusinessLIVE
EDITORIAL: Maturity and pragmatism key to resetting GNU
Leading parties ‘put SA first’ in renewed talks on VAT increases
Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion
