LETTER: Analysis wrong about ANC

The party’s intransigence in negotiations over the budget is proof that its priority is power

14 April 2025 - 14:55
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column was a poor analysis of the past nine months, and shows the writer’s bias (“ANC and DA put posts over principle”, April 11).

The two weeks allowed for negotiating the government of national unity statement of intent was not remotely sufficient to insert economic reforms into the mix.

The ANC’s intransigence in negotiations over the budget and refusal to accede to the DA’s quite reasonable demands is further proof that its priority is power, whereas the DA’s priority is saving the country from economic ruin.

It was never about positions per se, but without seats in the cabinet the DA has no leverage over policy implementation.

The budget is the first opportunity the DA has had to exert some leverage, and it has never wavered from its position — unlike the ANC, which is scrambling around to get support for its discredited budget from all-comers.

Toby Chance
Via BusinessLIVE

