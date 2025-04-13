There’s a big difference between a politician and a great leader — and SA needs more leaders.
LETTER: Politicians sell pipe dreams
Rulers build hospitals they will not take their families to, and build schools their children will not attend
There’s a big difference between a politician and a great leader — and SA needs more leaders.
Politicians will sell you dreams they don’t believe in. They’ll build hospitals they’d never take their families to. They’ll build schools their own children will never set foot in. They lie to get your vote, then vanish until the next election.
Great leaders lead by example. They won’t give you what they wouldn’t accept for themselves.
They build hospitals that treat everyone with dignity. They fix schools so every child has a chance — regardless of their background.
They take responsibility. They tell the truth. They empower people, not exploit them.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
