LETTER: Politicians sell pipe dreams

Rulers build hospitals they will not take their families to, and build schools their children will not attend

13 April 2025 - 14:06
There’s a big difference between a politician and a great leader — and SA needs more leaders.

Politicians will sell you dreams they don’t believe in. They’ll build hospitals they’d never take their families to. They’ll build schools their own children will never set foot in. They lie to get your vote, then vanish until the next election.

Great leaders lead by example. They won’t give you what they wouldn’t accept for themselves.

They build hospitals that treat everyone with dignity. They fix schools so every child has a chance — regardless of their background.

They take responsibility. They tell the truth. They empower people, not exploit them.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

