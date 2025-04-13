LETTER: More ‘two-donkey’ race

Aren’t we blessed in SA with such an array of wonderful potential presidents, just waiting in the wings to sweep us up into national-democratic-revolution heaven?
Anthony Butler’s column, “Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa” (April 11), refers.
Aren’t we blessed in SA with such an array of wonderful potential presidents, just waiting in the wings to sweep us up into national-democratic-revolution heaven?
The horses in Butler’s “two-horse race” are not an accurate metaphor though. Donkeys would be more apt (my apologies to donkeys for the insult).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
