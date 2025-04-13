Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More ‘two-donkey’ race

Wrong metaphor used for potential presidents to lead us to national-democratic-revolution heaven

13 April 2025 - 13:55
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams
Anthony Butler’s column, “Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa” (April 11), refers.

Aren’t we blessed in SA with such an array of wonderful potential presidents, just waiting in the wings to sweep us up into national-democratic-revolution heaven?

The horses in Butler’s “two-horse race” are not an accurate metaphor though. Donkeys would be more apt (my apologies to donkeys for the insult).

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANTHONY BUTLER: Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa

Part of the tensions in the GNU have to do with the ANC’s leadership machinations
Opinion
2 days ago
