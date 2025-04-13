It is a relief to hear that at least the National Health Council is moving towards the employment of doctors and nurses.
It will not mean full employment for health practitioners though, and will not adequately fill all the outstanding posts.
The question is whether this budget will actually be approved and thereafter will actually be allotted to those posts announced by the health minister.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Jury out on health move
Council’s intention to employ doctors and nurses will not mean full employment for health practitioners
It is a relief to hear that at least the National Health Council is moving towards the employment of doctors and nurses.
It will not mean full employment for health practitioners though, and will not adequately fill all the outstanding posts.
The question is whether this budget will actually be approved and thereafter will actually be allotted to those posts announced by the health minister.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
National Health Council agrees to hire 1,650 doctors and nurses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
National Health Council agrees to hire 1,650 doctors and nurses
NHI will place high burden on taxpayers, say doctors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.