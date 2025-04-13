Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jury out on health move

Council’s intention to employ doctors and nurses will not mean full employment for health practitioners

13 April 2025 - 13:45
It is a relief to hear that at least the National Health Council is moving towards the employment of doctors and nurses.

It will not mean full employment for health practitioners though, and will not adequately fill all the outstanding posts.

The question is whether this budget will actually be approved and thereafter will actually be allotted to those posts announced by the health minister.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

National Health Council agrees to hire 1,650 doctors and nurses

But funding for the hiring plan is uncertain as parliament has yet to pass the Appropriation Bill
