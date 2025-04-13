Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GNU reset must be constitutional

Civil society will litigate to invalidate any change that violates the founding document

13 April 2025 - 13:47
The government of national unity. Picture: PHANDO JIKELO
The government of national unity. Picture: PHANDO JIKELO

The talk of a “reset” for the 10-party coalition that has governed in SA since the election in May 2024 has to be seen within the context of the constitution, which prescribes that any conduct that is inconsistent with the constitution is invalid.

It would be invalid to effect a “reset” that is not aligned to the form of constitutional democracy under the rule of law envisaged in the constitution. Those involved in the collision in the coalition would do well to bear in mind that civil society stands ready to engage in public interest litigation to invalidate any “reset” that paints outside the bright lines of the founding document of the new SA.

The debacle about the proposed fiscal framework would have been avoided had the cabinet truly demonstrated collective accountability and responsibility, as required by the constitution. Differences over the work done by the minister of finance within his ANC “silo” before the presentation of his plans to parliament could have been ironed out in the cabinet first.

The ANC’s pursuit of revolutionary goals during the past 30 years has brought SA to a state of indebtedness and disorder. A revolution destroys the old order and replaces it. A transformation works on improving what is inherited from the old order. SA opted for a transformative new order in 1994, not a revolutionary one.

Yet the ANC persists in its national democratic revolution, which has created high levels of debt and has worsened inequality to the extent that SA is now the world’s most unequal country. Everyone who is not corrupt stands to benefit from governance that pays closer attention to constitutional principles.

Paul Hoffman SC
Director, Accountability Now

ANTHONY BUTLER: Egos aplenty in race to succeed Ramaphosa

Part of the tensions in the GNU have to do with the ANC’s leadership machinations
Opinion
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA put posts over principle

Budget impasse indicates both parties failed to take the coalition process seriously from the start
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Business, politics and economy

Ramaphosa needs business and the GNU on his side, and so does the economy
Opinion
3 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: DA faces GNU conundrum: to stay or go

Party’s departure from coalition opens the door to ‘doomsday coalition’
Opinion
3 days ago

IFP seeks meeting with DA on budget impasse amid strained ties

The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
Politics
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Is ActionSA playing political chess or being played?

The party’s stand on VAT hike shakes up the GNU and could shift alliances
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC sets five-day deadline for GNU reset negotiations

ANC’s top brass wants ‘political stability’ within the GNU before the national assembly’s vote on two other items of budget legislation
Politics
5 days ago
