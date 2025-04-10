Rather than trying to unsustainably exploit minority taxpayers for every cent they have, the government needs to implement reforms that enable more people to pay tax. As the article states, of 16-million employed people, only 8-million earn enough to pay tax. We should be focusing on economic growth to get more people employed, and to grow incomes so that more individuals can earn enough to pay tax.
Nicholas Woode-Smit Cape Town
LETTER: Reforms lead to more taxpayers
Of 16-million employed people, only 8-million earn enough to pay tax
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter is right, SA needs more efficient taxation, not more taxes, and especially not a wealth tax that will continue to put the tax burden on a minority of the population (“Sars commissioner says SA doesn’t need a wealth tax, just greater efficiency”, April 8).
Rather than trying to unsustainably exploit minority taxpayers for every cent they have, the government needs to implement reforms that enable more people to pay tax. As the article states, of 16-million employed people, only 8-million earn enough to pay tax. We should be focusing on economic growth to get more people employed, and to grow incomes so that more individuals can earn enough to pay tax.
On top of this, economic growth would also grow other sources of tax revenue. Corporate income tax will bring in more wealth as companies make more money. Dividend tax, which provided a bumper to the tax year, would also bring in more revenue.
However, overall the focus needs to be on adopting reforms that make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers, freeing up the labour market. Red tape that stifles businesses from being founded and conducting business must be cut. Trade unions must not be allowed to run roughshod over employers at the expense of economic growth and the unemployed that need jobs.
We also need to abolish BEE and affirmative action policies, which single-handedly hold back our economy while enabling corruption and exorbitant government spending. If we eliminated this corrupt legislation and implemented pure meritocratic tendering and employment systems, we would solve many of our problems overnight.
Nicholas Woode-Smit
Cape Town
