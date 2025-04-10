The number of fatalities in initiation schools keeps rising and no one is doing anything about it. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
Every year about 100 young South African men die, and many others are maimed for life, during tribal initiations. Since 1994 that amounts to about 3,000 preventable deaths, with more to come.
All of SA's public protectors have failed to investigate the state entities responsible, for instance traditional leaders, the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the provincial and town councils under whose jurisdictions these deaths fell.
The public protectors serving since 1994 — Selby Baqwa, Lawrence Mushwana, Thuli Madonsela, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the current Kholeka Gcaleka — have failed to protect the public.
A parliamentary committee should summon them all to appear before the committee to explain their neglect and to justify why they should receive their large salaries and pensions.
Jan Buurman Cape Town
LETTER: Probe public protectors
They should explain their neglect and justify why they should receive large salaries and pensions
