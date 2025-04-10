Peter Bruce’s most recent column contained some interesting details concerning the ANC's “needling” of the US, but saying President Cyril Ramaphosa “needs” to snap out of it is like saying the rand “needs” to do better against the dollar (“Cyril Ramaphosa needs to snap out of it”, April 10).
It is nebulous fiction. The reality is that the ANC has taken Iranian, Russian and Chinese coin to act against the US and its allies. Now the Ramaphosa ANC dare not execute a U-turn to engage diplomatically with the US, as the radical economic transformation faction of Gwede Mashatile will gobble him up and spit him out.
It is all about power, politics and access to loot, not about what is good for SA.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Power, politics and loot
The ANC took Iranian, Russian and Chinese money to act against the US
Paul Kearney
