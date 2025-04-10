Members of the Public Servants Association. File photo. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
While I welcome the focus of Scopa chair Songezo Zibi’s article, I would argue that some public sector wages are excessive, in senior managerial ranks and in various government agencies (“A budget debate with zero expenditure priorities”, April 10).
The overall number of public servants is not too high, but there are too many in redundant senior administrative, advisory and managerial positions and not enough, with good enough skills, in operations and serving the public.
Reprioritisation is essential, but politically difficult.
Alan Hirsch
LETTER: Dearth of skills
The public sector has too many redundant senior administrative, advisory and managerial positions
Alan Hirsch
Via BusinessLIVE
