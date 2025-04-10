LETTER: Clean energy way to go

The return of load-shedding is a sobering reminder of our energy system’s deep vulnerabilities. For many South Africans it stirs fears that the worst days aren’t behind us. But we have a clear choice: retreat to outdated models, or boldly support the innovation already lighting the way forward.
In 2021-23 the surge in solar adoption by households and businesses proved that decentralised energy works. It offered Eskom vital breathing room and opened the door to real reform, most notably through the 2024 Electricity Regulation Amendment Act. Yet just as momentum builds we’re seeing policies that risk penalising the very people and companies that stepped up when the system failed.
Clean energy is not a political gesture; it is the most reliable and scalable solution. Debating the cost of renewables is meaningless when our current sources can’t meet demand. The solar boom was not driven by the government. It was driven by necessity, resilience and innovation.
If we truly want to stabilise and grow we must align policy with progress. Rather than deterring private generation, let’s build a framework that rewards it, encouraging more South Africans to invest in clean, smart energy. The path forward isn’t legacy infrastructure. It’s a future powered by our people.
Daniel Novitzkas Chair, Specno
