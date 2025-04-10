LETTER: Chips are down over decoupling

The Trump administration’s latest tariff escalation — raising cumulative duties on Chinese imports to 125% and imposing punitive levies on third countries linked to Beijing’s supply chains — marks a decisive pivot from negotiation to strategic decoupling. What began as a trade war has evolved into an economic divorce, with both nations accelerating efforts to disentangle their economies.
Donald Trump’s decision to layer tariffs on China’s retaliatory measures, rather than seeking concessions, reveals a structural shift in US policy. The tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, framed as a response to Beijing’s “lack of respect” for global markets, functions as a de facto embargo, mirroring Cold War-era trade blockades. Despite a 90-day reprieve coming into effect, the administration’s initial targeting of Vietnam (46% tariffs) and Cambodia (49%) for transhipping Chinese goods underscores a broader strategy: coercing US allies into adopting “China-free” supply chains. This bifurcation of global trade into competing blocs — one aligned with US interests, the other with China’s — now defines the new economic order.
Beijing’s response — an 84% retaliatory tariff on US goods, rare earth export controls and anti-dumping probes — signals its acceptance of decoupling as inevitable. Years of preparation have reduced China’s reliance on US trade: bilateral exchanges now account for just 3% of China’s GDP, down from 5.6% in 2018. Investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and the “dual circulation” strategy (prioritising domestic consumption and regional partnerships) reflect Beijing’s confidence in surviving a split. China’s approach to decoupling reflects a broader trend among nations facing economic isolation, as seen in Russia’s adaptation to Western sanctions, where diversification and domestic self-reliance have become key survival strategies.
The US push for decoupling extends beyond bilateral relations. Nations such as SA face a stark choice: align with Washington by certifying “China-free” supply chains or risk exclusion from the $30-trillion US market. While the decoupling thesis aligns with recent actions, its execution carries profound risks. The IMF warns of 4% GDP losses in Africa from fractured supply chains, while US import-driven inflation threatens both domestic recession and a poor showing for Trump’s Republican Party in the upcoming midterm elections in 2026.
China’s asymmetric retaliatory tools could destabilise emerging markets reliant on Chinese investment. Moreover, Trump’s inconsistent tariff suspensions for the EU and other allies risk undermining the coalition needed to sustain a China-free economic bloc. As Beijing and Washington brace for a Cold War-style economic divide, the Global South must navigate rival blocs or risk becoming collateral damage in a conflict in which neutrality is a liability.
Jun Kajee Lecturer, Southern Utah University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Chips are down over decoupling
Nations face a choice between aligning with US by certifying ‘China-free’ supply chains or risking exclusion
The Trump administration’s latest tariff escalation — raising cumulative duties on Chinese imports to 125% and imposing punitive levies on third countries linked to Beijing’s supply chains — marks a decisive pivot from negotiation to strategic decoupling. What began as a trade war has evolved into an economic divorce, with both nations accelerating efforts to disentangle their economies.
Donald Trump’s decision to layer tariffs on China’s retaliatory measures, rather than seeking concessions, reveals a structural shift in US policy. The tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, framed as a response to Beijing’s “lack of respect” for global markets, functions as a de facto embargo, mirroring Cold War-era trade blockades. Despite a 90-day reprieve coming into effect, the administration’s initial targeting of Vietnam (46% tariffs) and Cambodia (49%) for transhipping Chinese goods underscores a broader strategy: coercing US allies into adopting “China-free” supply chains. This bifurcation of global trade into competing blocs — one aligned with US interests, the other with China’s — now defines the new economic order.
Beijing’s response — an 84% retaliatory tariff on US goods, rare earth export controls and anti-dumping probes — signals its acceptance of decoupling as inevitable. Years of preparation have reduced China’s reliance on US trade: bilateral exchanges now account for just 3% of China’s GDP, down from 5.6% in 2018. Investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and the “dual circulation” strategy (prioritising domestic consumption and regional partnerships) reflect Beijing’s confidence in surviving a split. China’s approach to decoupling reflects a broader trend among nations facing economic isolation, as seen in Russia’s adaptation to Western sanctions, where diversification and domestic self-reliance have become key survival strategies.
The US push for decoupling extends beyond bilateral relations. Nations such as SA face a stark choice: align with Washington by certifying “China-free” supply chains or risk exclusion from the $30-trillion US market. While the decoupling thesis aligns with recent actions, its execution carries profound risks. The IMF warns of 4% GDP losses in Africa from fractured supply chains, while US import-driven inflation threatens both domestic recession and a poor showing for Trump’s Republican Party in the upcoming midterm elections in 2026.
China’s asymmetric retaliatory tools could destabilise emerging markets reliant on Chinese investment. Moreover, Trump’s inconsistent tariff suspensions for the EU and other allies risk undermining the coalition needed to sustain a China-free economic bloc. As Beijing and Washington brace for a Cold War-style economic divide, the Global South must navigate rival blocs or risk becoming collateral damage in a conflict in which neutrality is a liability.
Jun Kajee
Lecturer, Southern Utah University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Dearth of skills
LETTER: Power, politics and loot
LETTER: Coalitions are the future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.