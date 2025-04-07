Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US empire is in decline

Trump’s tariffs will inevitably backfire

07 April 2025 - 17:00
Donald Trump. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images
The lunatic Donald Trump’s tariffs against Chinese and all other imported goods (including SA exports) will inevitably backfire. Instead of “Making America Great Again” (Maga), Trump will destroy the US economy and impoverish the American middle and working classes.

His Maga fantasy is an American counterpart to “Little England’s” Blo-Jo (Boris Johnson) and the resultant disastrous Brexit. And like the British empire before it, the US empire is now in severe decline. It has lost every war it has inflicted on the world since 1945. 

As US Gen Smedley Butler famously wrote in 1935: “War is a racket.” Trump and his neocon cronies are now salivating over a war with Iran.

With oil priced since 1974 in dollars only (so-called petrodollars), both oil and non-oil producing countries have been heavily subsidising the US, its $37-trillion national debt, its wars and even the role of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Trump has alienated Canada, Mexico, Greenland, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the EU and the UN — in fact virtually every country on the planet. Many countries are already dumping the dollar, and the gold price has risen to record levels.

Trump’s specific fixation with SA stems from our well-documented genocide case against Israel (in which the US and he personally are disgracefully complicit), and that SA is a member of Brics+.

In contrast to US bully-boy obsessions, economic plundering and wars, the Brics+ bloc is committed to peace, prosperity and uplifting people from poverty. The realities are that with Brics+ and Chinese technology and leadership, Africa — including SA -will be the world’s future manufacturing, mining and agricultural centre.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

