Pretoria’s restraint may reflect newly founded pragmatism, and one hopes this is the case. Talk of “alternatives” is of course a worry as it might reflect an idea that SA can just ignore all of this and do business elsewhere, no worries.
But it can’t. SA must engage — not aggressively and accusingly, and not by continuing to mutter about disinformation — and get to the table to cut a deal. Or many deals, and be prepared to make the compromises necessary.
But the caution is that it must not be last to do so. Countries with functioning bilateral nations are working their US counterparts hard, as we speak, and soon enough concessions and new deals will flow.
If SA is sitting around doing nothing, and we are oh so proud of Pretoria’s restraint, we may discover that this restraint was just paralysis.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: SA must cut a US deal
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
