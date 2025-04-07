Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA must cut a US deal

07 April 2025 - 16:57
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column (“SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm”, April 7) refers.

Pretoria’s restraint may reflect newly founded pragmatism, and one hopes this is the case. Talk of “alternatives” is of course a worry as it might reflect an idea that SA can just ignore all of this and do business elsewhere, no worries.

But it can’t. SA must engage — not aggressively and accusingly, and not by continuing to mutter about disinformation — and get to the table to cut a deal. Or many deals, and be prepared to make the compromises necessary.

But the caution is that it must not be last to do so. Countries with functioning bilateral nations are working their US counterparts hard, as we speak, and soon enough concessions and new deals will flow.

If SA is sitting around doing nothing, and we are oh so proud of Pretoria’s restraint, we may discover that this restraint was just paralysis.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JPMorgan CEO warns tariffs cut growth and fuel inflation

Jamie Dimon says US economy faces ‘considerable turbulence’
Companies
6 hours ago

Sedgefield developer sues Knysna council for about R2.5m

The developer, Sandpiper Nature Reserve, allege local environmentalist Tessa Joubert’s actions delayed a project
National
7 hours ago

LETTER: Is this the way to break the logjam?

Even the ANC must know that the ‘transformation’ desire it clings to is an impossible dream
Opinion
4 days ago
