LETTER: Rubicon time again

DA leader John Steenhuisen left, greets president Cyril Ramaphosa
Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
Your correspondent Wayne Duvenage is correct, but the construct of the government of national unity (GNU) is not trivial (“GNU partners bound to bicker”, April 3).
In August 1985, in his now infamous “Rubicon speech”, then prime minister PW Botha defied the Western world, some of his own cabinet ministers, the business community and the majority of our citizens by refusing to dismantle remaining apartheid laws, unban the ANC, free political prisoners and conduct unconditional negotiations with the ANC and others for a new all-inclusive political dispensation.
This resulted in a dramatic decline of the rand against the major currencies of the world, more than doubling the debt levels of dollar borrowed government institutions and public and private companies. The government defaulted on its international debt obligations and Chase Manhattan Bank started a dramatic exodus of international corporations, increased foreign and domestic disinvestment, stronger economic sanctions and a shrinking economy.
Botha’s “whether you like it or not” arrogance increased racial tension and plunged the country into higher levels of civil unrest by a frustrated majority of citizens of all colours and creeds who supported universal franchise, the scrapping of race-based legislation and negotiations for a new democratic constitution. It took our country a decade to restore political, economic and social stability.
Albeit under very different circumstances and context, these horrific consequences of a bad political decision by the leader of the majority party in our country could well be staring us in the face again.
If our “finish and klaar” President Cyril Ramaphosa decides that opposition from the DA is such that it hinders the ANC from dominating and fully executing its will over GNU members, or prevents it from summarily passing bills in parliament, and that he therefore needs to remove the DA from the GNU and invite the EFF or even worse the MK party to join him in the GNU bed, he will plunge our already troubled country into a similar political and socioeconomic turmoil from which it might never recover.
Ramaphosa may decide to leave things as they are, but one way or another, he has met his own Rubicon.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Rubicon time again
Ejecting DA from GNU will plunge SA into political and socioeconomic turmoil from which it might not recover
