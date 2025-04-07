What will it take for the ANC government and its members to realise and accept that their days of commanding absolute power over this country are gone, and are very likely not to return?
We are in a dangerously volatile situation that could result in a catastrophe no-one could have imagined possible, and some supposedly powerful senior ANC members are calling for punishment of the DA for not adopting the ANC budget proposal, by removing from them two of their ministerial portfolios even if they are allowed to continue their membership in the government of national unity.
This is a clear indication that to them, all the wrangling is about power and nothing else; there is absolutely no concern about the country and its people, and the direction it is headed: no concern at all about the disruptive effect to the achievements that have been made in the portfolios concerned by the DA ministers.
Any breakdown in talks, whether budget related or not, cannot be allowed to sink our nation and collapse our country. These senseless, egotistic political squabbles will not decide our fate: we cannot all be expected to go down with the ANC.
To my dismay, I learnt that the DA is weighing its options whether to stay or exit the GNU. Of course, the ever-sensible Helen Zille, who has the interest of the citizens and the country at heart, is opposed to any idea that might collapse the GNU.
President Cyril Ramaphosa must summon the courage as leader of the ANC to save SA.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Arrogant ANC will sink SA
Party has to accept its days of absolute power over country are over
What will it take for the ANC government and its members to realise and accept that their days of commanding absolute power over this country are gone, and are very likely not to return?
We are in a dangerously volatile situation that could result in a catastrophe no-one could have imagined possible, and some supposedly powerful senior ANC members are calling for punishment of the DA for not adopting the ANC budget proposal, by removing from them two of their ministerial portfolios even if they are allowed to continue their membership in the government of national unity.
This is a clear indication that to them, all the wrangling is about power and nothing else; there is absolutely no concern about the country and its people, and the direction it is headed: no concern at all about the disruptive effect to the achievements that have been made in the portfolios concerned by the DA ministers.
Any breakdown in talks, whether budget related or not, cannot be allowed to sink our nation and collapse our country. These senseless, egotistic political squabbles will not decide our fate: we cannot all be expected to go down with the ANC.
To my dismay, I learnt that the DA is weighing its options whether to stay or exit the GNU. Of course, the ever-sensible Helen Zille, who has the interest of the citizens and the country at heart, is opposed to any idea that might collapse the GNU.
President Cyril Ramaphosa must summon the courage as leader of the ANC to save SA.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: US empire is in decline
LETTER: SA must cut a US deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC meets on future of GNU
‘Arrogance of ANC leadership’ on VAT hike will hit the poor, says SACP
SAM MKOKELI: While Trump plays with fire, SA fiddles and diddles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.