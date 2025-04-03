Wednesday's events in parliament were a betrayal of South Africans. The decision to push for a VAT increase — no matter how small — is a direct attack on ordinary citizens who are already struggling with the rising cost of living.
Build A Better SA (Babsa) firmly opposes any VAT increase, even by half a percentage point, as it disproportionately affects the poor and working-class while politicians continue to enjoy luxury perks. Instead of imposing new taxes government should focus on cutting wasteful spending and eliminating corruption.
Those political parties that supported the increase have shown they are not with the people — they are prioritising their selfish interests over the needs of struggling South Africans. This is not about economic necessity; it is about securing power, blue-light convoys and back-room deals.
The VAT increase was passed as part of an arranged agreement with the ANC to push through the budget framework, proving once again that politicians are looking out for themselves, not the people.
South Africans cannot allow this betrayal to go unchallenged. In the coming local elections we must make these political parties answer for their decisions. Any party that supported this VAT hike has made it clear that they serve the elite, not the people.
The power to stop this exploitation lies in our hands — we must use our votes to remove those who have chosen to burden us with higher taxes while protecting their own interests.
Tsepo Mhlongo Deputy president, Build a Better SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: VAT hike a betrayal
Wednesday's events in parliament were a betrayal of South Africans. The decision to push for a VAT increase — no matter how small — is a direct attack on ordinary citizens who are already struggling with the rising cost of living.
Build A Better SA (Babsa) firmly opposes any VAT increase, even by half a percentage point, as it disproportionately affects the poor and working-class while politicians continue to enjoy luxury perks. Instead of imposing new taxes government should focus on cutting wasteful spending and eliminating corruption.
Those political parties that supported the increase have shown they are not with the people — they are prioritising their selfish interests over the needs of struggling South Africans. This is not about economic necessity; it is about securing power, blue-light convoys and back-room deals.
The VAT increase was passed as part of an arranged agreement with the ANC to push through the budget framework, proving once again that politicians are looking out for themselves, not the people.
South Africans cannot allow this betrayal to go unchallenged. In the coming local elections we must make these political parties answer for their decisions. Any party that supported this VAT hike has made it clear that they serve the elite, not the people.
The power to stop this exploitation lies in our hands — we must use our votes to remove those who have chosen to burden us with higher taxes while protecting their own interests.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Deputy president, Build a Better SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
GNU faces reconfiguration as DA heads to court over VAT hike
ANC and ActionSA join forces to amend fiscal framework
DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence further, analysts warn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.