LETTER: Policy uncertainty woes

Your pertinent leader unpacking the unprecedented level to which the latest North-West University Business School policy uncertainty index (PUI) has risen as a result of both global and domestic factors, needs to be supplemented in two ways to broaden the perspective (“Policy uncertainty trumps bad policy”, April 2).
First, an important practical barometer of persistently elevated policy uncertainty is the extent to which it injects hesitancy into long-term business investment plans. Especially if investment decisions are not reversible, high policy uncertainty makes a “wait-and-see” stance for business an option with value.
Recent surveys by two major banks reflect the relatively weak levels of private fixed investment plans in SA, to which domestic policy uncertainty has clearly contributed. If policy is subject to uncertain changes or excessive regulation, investor confidence will be vulnerable.
The PUI therefore helps identify what needs to be done to reduce elevated policy uncertainty to strengthen SA’s investment climate for job-rich growth.
Second, in an imperfect world there will always be weak or bad policies, as there also are in SA. What empirical evidence has nonetheless shown is that business can adjust even to weak policies; alternatively, it can work around them where necessary to keep the economic wheels turning.
The inhibiting effect on the investor outlook, and the resultant postponement of investment plans, happen when there is continuous and constant open-ended uncertainty about policies or projects.
Chronic policy and regulatory uncertainty heighten the risks that the best forecasts made by business about their future plans will turn out to be wrong. Prolonged policy uncertainty then acts like a tax on investment.
Raymond Parsons North-West University Business School
