The root cause of all this is the abject failure of the Ramaphosa regime to take any action arising from the Zondo state capture commission report and July 2021 uprising, which the president himself labelled as treasonous. The upshot is that virtually all of these seriously delinquent individuals are still in parliament, in various parties including the ANC, MK and EFF.
Again in the president’s own words, more than R1.5-trillion in damage was caused in the looting and corruption rampage. Yet the perpetrators are all still there in the ever-more-bloated government. Even after the last election the president rigged things to ensure the ANC is vastly over-represented in the government of national unity.
Root and branch rooting out of all the corrupt is now desperately needed, as there are clear signs that the miscreants are regrouping and will seek to remove all other segments of the ANC that have integrity and are not wedded to the corruption-inspiring “national democratic revolution”.
The ANC, as Bruce and RW Johnson have made clear, cannot think beyond short-term politicking and does not have a clue how to run and fund a modern, complex industrial economy.
LETTER: Miscreants are regrouping
The corrupt in parliament seek to remove all segments of the ANC that have integrity
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Darkening of the skies is ANC’s chickens coming home to roost”, April 3). It was nice to read an adult voice in the saga of our country's economic meltdown.
