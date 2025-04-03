ANC, DA and EFF election posters displayed in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
We are politically boxed in. The ANC clings desperately to “transformation” — a dreamy desire for demographic representation at all levels of society. That treats people like sheep: 10 black for each white sheep.
Even the ANC must know this is an impossible dream. But it is trapped in the roiling coils of patronage. It is hugely difficult — and physically dangerous — to simply cut loose.
On the other hand, the DA wants to go cold turkey and replace transformation with vouchers. Vouchers are, again, dangerous. They risk being seen as blank cheques. We have to substantially grow our economy before we can consider opening these spigots.
A compromise presents itself: drop blind demography from our transformative social engineering. Replace demography with a middle course: admit students, appoint staff and award directorships and tenders half on (current) merit and half on potential (future merit). All races (including the previously disadvantaged) compete in the current merit tranche, while only the latter compete in the future merit tranche. Could this be the way to break the logjam?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Is this the way to break the logjam?
Even the ANC must know that the ‘transformation’ desire it clings to is an impossible dream
We are politically boxed in. The ANC clings desperately to “transformation” — a dreamy desire for demographic representation at all levels of society. That treats people like sheep: 10 black for each white sheep.
Even the ANC must know this is an impossible dream. But it is trapped in the roiling coils of patronage. It is hugely difficult — and physically dangerous — to simply cut loose.
On the other hand, the DA wants to go cold turkey and replace transformation with vouchers. Vouchers are, again, dangerous. They risk being seen as blank cheques. We have to substantially grow our economy before we can consider opening these spigots.
A compromise presents itself: drop blind demography from our transformative social engineering. Replace demography with a middle course: admit students, appoint staff and award directorships and tenders half on (current) merit and half on potential (future merit). All races (including the previously disadvantaged) compete in the current merit tranche, while only the latter compete in the future merit tranche. Could this be the way to break the logjam?
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.