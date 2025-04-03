Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GNU partners bound to bicker

There will always be disagreements, and from these come learning, movement and a healthy growth for the people they serve

03 April 2025 - 15:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles as DA leader John Steenhuisen shakes hands with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, at the swearing in of cabinet ministers on July 3 2024, in Cape Town. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES.
It’s stupid to think government of national unity (GNU) partners can’t disagree on a matter and remain in partnership (“DA budget rebellion leaves GNU on shaky ground”, April 2). It’s like suggesting a married couple should get divorced if they can’t agree on a significant issue.

Nonsense. There will always be disagreements, and from these come learning, movement and a healthy growth for the people they serve. That’s us.

If the DA chooses to leave the GNU it will be its choice, probably because it believes the bigger picture journey it needs to traverse with the ANC has become untenable. I don’t think this relationship is there yet.

If the ANC wants to push the DA out that will also be its choice. I don’t think the ANC is in a strong position to do so. It knows very well that if it does so, it will be hard-pressed to make any headway as a government. Yes, the ANC could move forward with ActionSA and EFF at its side, but boy, that would be dangerous.

This too shall pass, and the current GNU show must go on. But let’s see what transpires. Cool heads and high emotional intelligence is required in these times.

Wayne Duvenage
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

