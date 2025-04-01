Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Timely solution to stop Agoa becoming Agone?

01 April 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GABRIELE VINCENZO MALASPINA/123RF
Picture: GABRIELE VINCENZO MALASPINA/123RF

With tariffs rising internationally, supporters of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement have argued that this initiative needs to be complemented by additional measures to ensure the benefits of closer integration are realised, especially if the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) is replaced by “Agone”.

The use of African time has been proposed, with time zones within the continent scrapped so that businesspeople and politicians find it easier to schedule meetings, removing one reason for arriving late. After all, Russia has more time zones than the US, and during the Cold War its economic growth was slower than that of the US at a statistically significant level, which means time zones must slow economic growth.

April Fool’s Day is only 24 hours long if you have one time zone, but every time you add another zone the day gets an hour longer. African fools will have to suffer longer if we don’t get rid of time zones.

Then there’s the case of Ethiopia, which was never colonised. Its clocks are seven or eight years behind the Gregorian calendar used in the rest of Africa. By moving to the Ethiopian calendar we would be able to overwrite the past seven years, and this time try to do so with GDP per-capita growth, without a rising debt-to-GDP, without ratings agency downgrades, without state capture, and without the July 2021 riots.

It is rumoured that some in the ANC are considering this, as the party had more support seven years ago, but another faction has realised that if this time shift is implemented the party will just have more supporters to lose, and things will only be different this time around if precious ANC policies are changed.

Parliamentary discussion of these proposals may even be squeezed into the parliamentary programme before lunch today, between the DA’s juggling act and the inevitable EFF choral number. Only the foolish will not be anticipating a delay.

Greg Becker
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GUSTAVO DE CARVALHO: Practical steps SA can take to reset its relationship in the Trump era

We should manage discourse by framing land reform through themes that resonate with American priorities
Opinion
6 days ago

Local motor sector unsure how Trump tariffs will affect duty-free export

Industry association Naamsa says it’s unclear if SA’s Agoa benefit has been overridden by US president
National
4 days ago

SIMON BARBER: SA is the baby at which Trump threw rocks as a child

In nominating Brent Bozell as his Pretoria Ribbentrop, US president has confirmed he has little interest in building bridges
Opinion
1 day ago

SA policy uncertainty hits record high

Domestic uncertainty, geopolitics and ‘Trumpanomics’ cast a long shadow
Economy
1 day ago

Trump presses ahead with 25% tariff on US auto imports

US president's move ratchets up global trade war
World
5 days ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: Secrecy, fudging and over-analysis put SA in this mess

Wackadoodle secrecy, analysis without action and communication fuzziness all part of the problem
Opinion
6 days ago

SA’s foreign policy ‘won’t change soon’

‘Tactical finesse’ should rather be used in the changing global environment, according to deputy minister of international relations Alvin Botes
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SIMON BARBER: SA is the baby at which Trump threw ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Trump confounds bookies by ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA visit can strengthen Zelensky’s hand
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Banks keep powder dry amid ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The intention of the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Sanlam concerned about geopolitics and Agoa

Companies / Financial Services

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Agoa may already be as good as gone

Opinion / Columnists

RAJNEESH NARULA: In the crosshairs — Africa’s strategic tightrope in a shifting ...

Opinion

SA seeks Trump-proof strategy

National

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Continuously building friendships should be SA’s agricultural ...

Opinion

VASHNA JAGARNATH: Navigating SA’s economic future amid global realignment

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.