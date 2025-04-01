LETTER: No ANC apology

On March 7 the department of health under minister Aaron Motsoaledi issued regulations without any consultation, in effect closing down a growing recreational cannabis industry with the stated potential to create 25,000 jobs and revenue of R28bn.
On Tuesday the following week after a predictable outcry, the regulations were withdrawn with the proviso that new ones would be issued in due course (“Aaron Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foods”, March 26). No apology was given to businesses involved that lost revenue, or for the weekend of anxiety they suffered.
This is just another example, as if more were needed, of how the ANC-dominated government of national unity treats small businesses, which create the jobs this country so desperately needs.
While I applaud the DA for standing firm against further VAT increases in the budget vote, and in favour of policies that promote economic growth, private sector job creation, the cessation of waste, overspending on contracts and the fighting of corruption, the party must understand that this not where the ANC wants to go.
Tight reins, whips and spurs must be ready at all times if the ANC nag is to be forced in the right direction.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.