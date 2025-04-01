Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No ANC apology

01 April 2025 - 15:40
Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba

On March 7 the department of health under minister Aaron Motsoaledi issued regulations without any consultation, in effect closing down a growing recreational cannabis industry with the stated potential to create 25,000 jobs and revenue of R28bn. 

On Tuesday the following week after a predictable outcry, the regulations were withdrawn with the proviso that new ones would be issued in due course (“Aaron Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foods”, March 26). No apology was given to businesses involved that lost revenue, or for the weekend of anxiety they suffered.

This is just another example, as if more were needed, of how the ANC-dominated government of national unity treats small businesses, which create the jobs this country so desperately needs.

While I applaud the DA for standing firm against further VAT increases in the budget vote, and in favour of policies that promote economic growth, private sector job creation, the cessation of waste, overspending on contracts and the fighting of corruption, the party must understand that this not where the ANC wants to go.

Tight reins, whips and spurs must be ready at all times if the ANC nag is to be forced in the right direction.    

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Timely solution to stop Agoa becoming Agone?

African fools will have to suffer longer if we don’t get rid of time zones
Opinion
14 hours ago

BlackRock CEO warns on return of protectionism

Larry Fink says capitalism did work, just for too few people
Companies
1 day ago

US drugmakers shares fall after ousting of key FDA official

Pharma and biotech shares under pressure after vaccine developer Peter Marks’ departure adds to uncertainty
Markets
21 hours ago
