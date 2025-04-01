The Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services (Fais) Act in effect allowed the large financial institutions to capture the industry of advice. In the late 1990s there was a natural swing away from commission-based products to fee-based independent advice. Then came Fais.
LETTER: Fais Act failed advisers
I could not agree more with Brian Benfield: (“Fais Act has failed and belongs on the ash heap of history”, April 1).
The Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services (Fais) Act in effect allowed the large financial institutions to capture the industry of advice. In the late 1990s there was a natural swing away from commission-based products to fee-based independent advice. Then came Fais.
What that did was relegate most advisers to become representatives of financial institutions. Ninety-nine percent of adviser remuneration is paid from the products they sell for the institutions. Imagine as an adviser what happens if you don’t meet your targets? They also gave the institutions the legal system of disbarment to keep advisers nicely in line.
If anything went wrong with the client the institution would immediately do an investigation and would use something in a mountain of regulations to find against the adviser, resulting in disbarment. In any event, the current system is very cosy, with an entrenched system of product selling under the guise of “fees”.
I left the industry to become a pure fee-based adviser. I bill the client and the client pays me. I refuse to take a cent from any institution. I can say it is both liberating and lonely. And almost impossible to survive because of all the regulations. I probably spend 40% of my time doing compliance.
Only very few institutions will allow me to use their products. On the application form of one large institution was the direct question of how much business they could expect from me. They refused my application when my answer was zero.
Fundamentally, as long as the current system continues, in which remuneration is paid to the adviser by the institution out of the products they sell, nothing can be done to mitigate the resulting conflict of interest.
So here we are, back to the 1990s, entrenched deeply by the Fais Act.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
BRIAN BENFIELD: Fais Act has failed and belongs on the ash heap of history
