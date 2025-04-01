LETTER: Costly wage deal

However, the threats of strikes and enormous disruption have again forced the government to give in to increases that are unaffordable.
We know Transnet experienced a loss of more than R2bn in the past six months. If it was even partially privatised we would not have seen the loss and Transnet would probably have been able to pay the increases.
Hopefully the R100bn debt on Transnet’s books can be partially settled by making sure the private sector purchases some, if not up to half, of the equity.
At this stage the workers of SA are desperate to ensure the rail system comes back fully on stream and businesses are equally desperate to ensure freight rail is brought back to its former glory.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
