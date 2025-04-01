Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clamp down on undocumented hawkers

01 April 2025 - 15:53
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The government has come out in favour of scrapping the free-for-all exploited by the migrants who set up their own chain of spaza shops. However, what remains elusive is unregulated flea markets selling out-of-date food products.

Therein lies a health risk. This market of unwholesome foodstuffs and beverages is largely dominated by undocumented hawkers who brazenly trade on our doorstep without the necessary permits.

No-one knows how they gain access to cellphone SIM cards and register them without verifiable proof of identity. No wonder so many undesirable individuals slip through the police net. All this has hitherto been attributed to the landlords who harbour illegal immigrants for gain.

SA needs to draw lessons from Botswana, which is bypassed by those supposedly fleeing their own home countries.

We act surprised by the spate of alien crimes and proliferation of contraband in our communities. Yet the porous borders, plus our complacency, have encouraged all to flock to our shores. We cannot go on like this.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

