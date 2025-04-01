Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Budget does provide for SRD grant

Article erroneously claimed the budget does not make provision for the grant beyond 2025

01 April 2025 - 15:19
People queue outside the Sassa office in Bellville, Cape Town. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS
People queue outside the Sassa office in Bellville, Cape Town. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS

In my recent article I made a number of arguments about the 2025 budget, the gist of which was that the budget represents a significant change in direction from government (“A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions”, March 28).

Unlike past budgets, the Treasury is emphasising spending less, and is accommodating increased spending by raising taxes. I also argued that the budget is premised on assumptions about growth that may disappoint, leading to less tax revenue than anticipated, and that it fails to make provision for some kinds of predictable spending, particularly the social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond this year, and bailouts for state-owned companies. 

After the publication of the article I was made aware of an important error: in fact, the budget does make provision for the SRD grant after April 2026. I regret the error and retract that claim. However, the key message of the article remains. The 2025 budget indicates a shift in Treasury’s strategy from restraining spending to accommodating higher spending through increased taxes.

The proposed spending review process is inadequate and unconvincing without deadlines or target amounts to be cut. Increased spending is risky and undesirable in SA’s current context, especially without fundamental reform of the institutions and departments receiving additional funds.

I remain concerned that the growth assumptions the Treasury is using may disappoint with negative implications for the budget. 

Ann Bernstein
Centre for Development & Enterprise

