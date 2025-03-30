Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sticking to budget not austerity

Politicians are willing to spend endless amounts of other people’s money to get re-elected

30 March 2025 - 17:08
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
Ann Bernstein’s article refers (“A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions”, March 28).

We have to stop using the word “austerity” as a synonym for living within your budget. Even worse is using austerity to mean no limits on government spending.

There is no free ride. Politicians are willing to spend endless amounts of other people’s money to get re-elected. Complaining about austerity when reality prevails is childish.

Eric Milner
Via BusinessLIVE

Godongwana pooh-poohs review of state spend

Some political heads will take their time to enact cuts, says finance minister.
8 hours ago

GNU closer to a compromise on budget than people think, says Steenhuisen

Hopeful DA leader says compromise wrangle is not unusual for coalition governments
2 days ago

Moody’s piles pressure on GNU over budget

Ratings agency warns of long-term implications for GNU should the ANC get the necessary support outside the bloc
3 days ago

No clear path to pass the budget yet

Opposition parties stalling on their support, demanding that the ANC rethinks Godongwana’s VAT increase
3 days ago

KZN finance MEC says province must reprioritise budget

Francois Rogers says the province will still be required to rejig its budget despite additional allocations from National Treasury
4 days ago
ANN BERNSTEIN: A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions

ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the real budget problem

Opinion

Godongwana pooh-poohs review of state spend

GNU closer to a compromise on budget than people think, says Steenhuisen

Moody’s piles pressure on GNU over budget

