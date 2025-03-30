We have to stop using the word “austerity” as a synonym for living within your budget. Even worse is using austerity to mean no limits on government spending.
There is no free ride. Politicians are willing to spend endless amounts of other people’s money to get re-elected. Complaining about austerity when reality prevails is childish.
Eric Milner Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Sticking to budget not austerity
Politicians are willing to spend endless amounts of other people’s money to get re-elected
Ann Bernstein’s article refers (“A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions”, March 28).
Eric Milner
Via BusinessLIVE
