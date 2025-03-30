Namibia has just introduced visas for US tourists in response to the fact that tourists from not one single African country are able to travel to the US visa-free. Perhaps it has less to lose?
LETTER: SA needs a strong leader to stand up to Trump
Cyril Ramaphosa’s quiet and slow diplomacy has resulted in a slow drip of economic destruction
Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column refers (“How SA can keep US bully at bay”, March 28).
Namibia has just introduced visas for US tourists in response to the fact that tourists from not one single African country are able to travel to the US visa-free. Perhaps it has less to lose?
Donald Trump’s attack on diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) is not limited to the US. Unfortunately, this is a cornerstone of our constitution, and something we cannot compromise.
What alarms Trump is that we are demonstrating to the world our strength when we harness diversity together with a non-compromising approach to human rights. The US won’t participate in the Group of 20 because President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the environment and DEI a central theme while SA is in charge.
Unfortunately, the ANC has been too busy with its snout in the trough and has painted SA into a corner. We need a strong and uncompromising leader. Ramaphosa just isn’t it. His and the ANC’s quiet and slow diplomacy has just resulted in a slow drip of economic destruction.
I wonder how Nelson Mandela would have responded if he were still around? I have no doubt he would have stood up to this modern-day prophet of white supremacy. Maybe the ANC could persuade Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to come back and hold the fort — on the understanding that she will clean out every corrupt member of the ANC. Or, if you like, start again.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
SAM MKOKELI: Geopolitical crisis offers South Africa a chance to change
CHRIS BARRON: The basic economic reality the ANC doesn’t get
JONNY STEINBERG: How SA can keep US bully at bay
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA and US need to find common ground amid clash of values
PETER BRUCE: ANC industrial policy a case study in wilful obstinacy
KHAYA SITHOLE: SA’s precarious perch on the diplomatic tightrope
